A third man has appeared in court over an alleged kidnapping where a man was forced to strip naked and dance for his captors’ entertainment.

The victim allegedly had boiling water poured over his scrotum and his head and beard were shaved.

He was earlier tied up at his Batley home and beaten with weapons in a dispute over Class A drugs worth £50k, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The alleged offences occurred between January 23 and 26 this year.

The court heard that the victim, another man and a pregnant woman were at an address in West Park Terrace, Healey, Batley, where the kidnappers had allegedly stashed some drugs.

When they couldn’t be found later the men allegedly made threats to the parties, including the woman and her unborn child.

One of the men at the house was later allegedly tied up and beaten before being blindfolded and taken to another location in Batley Carr.

There he was allegedly beaten again with weapons, forced to strip and had boiling water poured over him before he was able to escape.

Arjalan Jan, 20, of Howard Street in Batley, appeared at the Huddersfield court charged in connection with the man’s ordeal.

He is charged with conspiracy to kidnap, unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully and injuriously detaining a person against their will, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs cocaine and heroin.

Magistrates remanded him into custody ahead of his preliminary hearing at Leeds Crown Court on May 2.

Two other men have already appeared in court over the alleged incident and appeared again before a judge at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

Andre Clarke, 29, of Wood Lane in Newsome, and Sakhawat Hussain, 35, of Hawthorne Avenue in Staincliffe, both pleaded not guilty to two counts of false imprisonment, one count of section 18 wounding, one count of kidnapping, and one count of affray.

The trial was listed for September 3.