We thought we'd seen the last of the beastly weather; the end for this year of blizzards, snow drifts, gale force winds and impassable roads.

No such luck, according to meteorologists from the Weather Channel who have forecast a chance of a white Easter.

This time the snow and icy winds will be coming from the Arctic rather than Siberia as happened when the Beast from the East struck Huddersfield three weeks ago and again over the weekend.

The Weather Channel reports: "Conditions will become unsettled with temperatures starting to edge upwards later this week with longer periods of drier and bright weather coupled with some heavy rain.

"There is still uncertainty for the Easter Weekend but computer data suggests that the area of high pressure lodged to the north of the country could allow colder Arctic air to stream across Britain.

"But frontal systems from the Atlantic are likely to be locked in a battle for supremacy with the cold air and this will probably bring changeable weather with wet and windy conditions in the south and a drier but colder snap in the north.

"Most models point to rain or showers for many, and the risk of snow at times in the north when moist air collides with the colder blast.

"Almost all forecasts agree that temperatures will be mostly below average. There is still some uncertainty in the outlook but many computer models are predicting colder, more unsettled conditions to continue well into April."