Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A doctor’s surgery that was at risk of being closed by health inspectors has turned itself around.

Early last year the Care Quality Commission (CQC) declared Thornton Lodge Surgery in Huddersfield to be “unsafe.”

They gave the Thornton Lodge Road practice an ‘inadequate’ rating – placing it in special measures.

Health organisations in special measures have six to 12 months to make significant improvements or they can face enforcement action.

Now, however, the surgery – run by Dr Hafiz Rehman – has been boosted to a ‘good’ rating by inspectors, following a follow up review last November.

The practice is now rated ‘good’ for four of the five categories tested – ‘safe’, ‘caring’, ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’, and ‘requires improvement’ for the ‘effective’ category.

Chief Inspector of General Practice, Professor Steve Field, said: “I am taking this service out of special measures.

“This recognises the significant improvements made to the quality of care provided by this service.”

Prof Field said the practice still needed to improve treatment provided to people living with long-term conditions, including those living with diabetes, and for people experiencing poor mental health, including people living with dementia.

Beverley Cole, CQC’s Head of General Practice in the North of England said: “At an inspection at the start of 2017 we did not believe that Dr Hafiz Rehman’s practice was likely to resolve its challenges without being placed into special measures.

“The practice was rated as inadequate at that time, as we were not assured that the care being provided was safe, and the practice was not being well-led.

“Since that inspection, there is now an open and transparent approach to safety and reporting incidents, and we have seen significant improvements in the level of care being provided.

“We now see a practice where staff feel well supported to do their jobs, and where patients are happy with the service being provided.

“The improvements that the provider has made are impressive, and now they must prove that they are able to sustain them over time.”

In a statement for the Examiner, Dr Rehman, said: “Thornton Lodge surgery’s dedicated staff always try best to provide best possible NHS care to our patients according to NHS and CQC guidelines.

“We were rating good at a 2005 inspection but the 2017 CQC inspection identified a few issues regarding surgery policies and staff training.

“We have taken these issues seriously and worked with CCG, NHS England and Royal College of General Practice.

“We have now rectified these issues and are very pleased that we are again rated good.

“Our motivated staff will continue to provide the best possible care to our patients in spite of limited NHS resources.”