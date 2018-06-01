Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire and the Humber lost more than 8,000 working days to strike action last year.

New figures released by the Office for National Statistics show there were 1,200 people in our region who took strike action in 2017, meaning an average of seven working days were lost for each worker.

There were 8,400 working days lost in the year and the transport, storage and communications sector in Yorkshire and the Humber saw 7,100 days lost because of strike action - the most of any sector in the region.

Meanwhile, the public administration industry saw 600 days unworked in the year, followed by 200 days lost in the education sector.

A further 300 days were lost to strikes by those in health and social care.

The rate of working days lost per employee in Yorkshire and the Humber was just below the UK average.

Overall 33,000 people took strike action across the UK last year - down from 154,000 in 2016, and the lowest figure on record.

Strikes accounted for 276,000 working days lost this year, or an average of eight days per employee.

Wage disputes were responsible for the vast majority of strikes, accounting for 205,000 working days lost across the UK.

These included the first ever strike by McDonald’s employees, who were demanding better pay and working conditions.

Hannah Reed, senior employment rights officer at Trades Union Congress, said: “The government’s draconian trade union act restricts workers’ ability to defend their jobs, pay and working conditions.

“This is especially the case in the public sector, where union members face more barriers to call a strike.

“Making it harder for people to go on strike is not good for industrial relations. Unresolved disputes increase workforce tensions, as well as damaging morale and productivity.

“Strikes are always a last resort for union members. But it’s clear that many workers are fed up of years of paltry pay rises.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The figures highlight the effectiveness of the Government’s work to clamp down on undemocratic strike action.

“Our action has prevented thousands of people from having their lives unfairly disrupted with an expected saving to the economy of around £10m a year.”