House of Fraser has announced it is going into administration.

The department store chain, which has a branch in Kingsgate shopping centre in Huddersfield , employs 17,000 staff nationwide.

Bosses announced this morning (Friday) they had been holding discussions with investors and that a “solvent solution” to its financial difficulties had not been reached, leaving no choice but to appoint administrators.

The retailers have said however that parts of its store could still be rescued through a pre-pack administration process whereby a new buyer cherry picks the company’s best assets to take on.

Would-be buyers include Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley and Edinburgh Woollen Mill owner Phillip Day.

The store has assured its staff and customers that business will continue as normal while they look to reach a deal.

House of Fraser is the anchor tenant at Kingsgate.