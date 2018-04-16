Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of youngsters have found out where they’re going to school next September.

Kirklees Council has announced its school places for infants, juniors and children moving up to a middle school.

Almost 98% of families have been successfully matched with one of their preferred schools.

More than 6,900 children will be starting at schools stated as a preference on their application.

But an unlucky 152 young children will be forced to go to a school picked by Kirklees’ officials.

Parents are asked to name a first, second and third choice and the vast majority, almost 93% (6,397), got their number one pick.

Families whose children gained places at their second or third choice were 275 (4%) and 81 (1.2%) respectively.

Overall, every family who applied for primary school place for their child has been allocated a place.

The unlucky minority have been told their children will have to go to the nearest available school.

Figures provided by Kirklees Council show 100 of the 5,210 applying for a space in a reception class failed to get into of any of their three preferred primary schools.

Of the 1,318 children moving from a nursery school to Year 3 of a primary school, 37 were snubbed for any of their choices.

And for the 377 pupils moving from primary to middle school, 15 were told they had not been matched with any of their preferences.