Three cars were gutted by fire when wind blew flames from a bonfire across a company car park.

A Mercedes C Class, a Renault Clio and a Vauxhall Astra were all destroyed in the blaze, which happened at about 2.40pm today (Thurs) in the car park of Highgrove Beds at Headlands, Liversedge .

Two pumps from Dewsbury fire station attended and firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

Watch commander Kevin Walsh said: “A bonfire had spread to an old plastic water tank and then to the three vehicles when the wind got up.”

No one was injured in the incident.