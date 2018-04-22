Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trio of exporting companies are celebrating this weekend as winners of the coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Longwood textile firm Wooltex UK Ltd, Waterloo-based branding and signage specialist Principle Group and Elland safety barrier manufacturer A-SAFE have all been recognised for boosting overseas sales.

For Wooltex UK and A-SAFE its a double delight – as both have won the award for international trade for the second time.

Wooltex UK, which employs 120 people at Dale Street, was recognised after increasing overseas sales by 30%.

The company, which received the same accolade two years ago, supplies wool-based fabrics for contract upholstery to customers across Europe. It has also begun exploring new markets, including automotive, with a fabric selected by Jaguar Land Rover for a new model.

Chairman Peter Timmins said: “It’s a delight for all the workforce to get such an award. It is really down to them.”

He added: “Textiles is one of the great traditional Yorkshire industries and we’re proud to be part of that heritage.

“We’re utilising it to produce modern, innovative and exciting fabrics for use all over the world.

“The company has made significant recent investments to expand capacity and the number of in-house operations it carries out. This ensures we can keep innovating and maintain a world-class production facility and we look forward to further growth and exciting future opportunities.”

A-SAFE, based at Ainleys Industrial Estate, previously landed the award for International Trade in 2015.

The family-run firm led by brothers James and Luke Smith designs and makes safety barriers installed in warehouses, car parks and production sites by customers including Heathrow and Singapore airports, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, DHL and Amazon.

Their father, David Smith, launched the business in 1984 and invented the first industrial strength polymer safety barrier in 2001 – one designed to flex, absorb impacts from heavy vehicles then re-form to its original shape.

Its premises houses millions of pounds worth of custom-built machinery and encompasses research and development, design, testing and manufacture. Its latest developments include electronic safety systems designed to detect, monitor and record damage. A-SAFE exports to customers across the world.

Principle Group, founded in 1987, provides branding services major international organisations including HSBC, Barclays, Jaguar Land Rover, Sky, BMW and AT&T. It was named International Business of the Year in the 2017 Examiner Business Awards.

The award recognises the group’s success in more than doubling its overseas sales in the past three years and more than trebling profits.

Chief executive Victoria Woodings said: “Growing our business to be a global enterprise has been a key focus over recent years.

“By harnessing the developed skill set and knowledge base that we have nurtured over the past 31 years we now manage strategic projects around the world for some of the most recognisable brands.

“This has allowed us to invest in people, our local communities around the world and grow talent through the business who have the opportunity to work in new markets in order to upskill teams locally.”