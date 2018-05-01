Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three drunk women kicked another girl as she laid on the ground after her ex-boyfriend told them: “She’s all yours.”

The group, who are all carers, had been on a night out at the Verve Bar in Huddersfield town centre when they turned on the victim Sarah Dunbar outside.

Following her ordeal she was involved in a serious car crash the same night, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Carrie Alexander, 20, of Crescent Road in Almondbury, Chelsea Collins-Williamson, 20, of Penistone Road in Waterloo, and Paisley Roberts, 21, of Swan Court in Lockwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that prior to the incident Miss Dunbar had been in a short-lived relationship with Joseph St Hillaire, who he said regularly attended at court.

This ended due to ongoing difficulties and she blocked his number on her mobile.

Then on July 1 last year Miss Dunbar was enjoying a night out with a friend in town and ended up at Verve Bar in Byram Street in the early hours of the morning.

Then Mr St Hillaire walked in with a group including the three defendants, Mr Bozman said.

He told magistrates: “He initiated the incident by being abusive towards her and hitting her.

“Then he made some remark to the group of girls: ‘She’s all yours.’”

Miss Dunbar was then assaulted by the three women outside the bar.

Mr Bozman explained: “Alexander initiated the assault by pulling her hair and punching her. She was seen to kick her on the ground.

“Roberts was seen to kick Miss Dunbar three times while she was on the floor.

“Collins-Williamson was in the middle of the group and assaulted the victim. She appeared to be kicking her whilst she was on the floor but that was described as a motion so it was not clear if any contact had been made.”

Mr Bozman said that while he was responsible for part of the incident, Mr St Hillaire has not been charged with any offence.

He told magistrates that following the assault Miss Dunbar was involved in a serious road traffic collision and suffered injuries including various fractures and a cracked spine.

Mr Bozman said: “It was very difficult as a consequence to identify exactly what injuries were caused during this incident as these injuries were sustained the same evening.

“Nonetheless it was a group action. Miss Dunbar was attacked while she was on the ground and the use of a shod foot counts as a weapon.”

Magistrates heard that Alexander had a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer while her two friends had not been in trouble previously.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that the women had believed that the victim had been the protagonist and assaulted Mr St Hillaire.

She told magistrates that after leaving the bar Miss Dunbar drove her car around the corner, got out and gone towards her ex to confront him.

Mrs Kidd said: “There were people trying to separate the two of them and its at that point that the incident occurs.

“It lasted seconds and the complainant was pulled away from the male. She ended up on the floor and kicks were landed towards her.

“The only injuries she sustained away from the road traffic collision stemmed from the male when he punched her in the face.”

Mrs Kidd told magistrates that her three clients admitted their part in the assault when it happened 10 months ago.

A fourth female defendant had pleaded not guilty and her case was dismissed, meaning that the women could finally be sentenced.

Mrs Kidd said that all three worked for the same Huddersfield-based care system, helping look after disabled elderly people in their own homes.

She added: “They are upset and disgusted by their behaviour. It was beer in, brains out.

“They’ve not been out since and have grown up – this is not who they are.”

Alexander was sentenced to a six month curfew with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Roberts received the same hours of unpaid work but has a shorter curfew of four months.

Collins-Williamson was fined £260 and handed a two month curfew.

All three will also have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.