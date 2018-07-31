Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An RSPCA inspector has condemned the cruel owner of three cute kittens dumped in a plastic bag.

Insp Emma Brook said the helpless animals had been left in a Morrisons Bag for Life next to a children’s play area, off Tolson Crescent, Dalton, behind the Tesco Express.

The inspector said: “They are about 10-weeks-old. Even though they are healthy and seemed like they have been well cared for prior to being abandoned, it is not acceptable to leave such kittens dumped in a bag.

“We would like to ask the public if anyone is aware of who owns them and who saw anything regarding this incident which could help us track down their owner.

“These are young, defenceless kittens and if they had not been rescued by a member of the public who acted swiftly and removed them to a place of safety who knows what their fate would have been?

“This person contacted the RSPCA and the kittens are now at our local animal home. Once settled and assessed they will go up for rehoming so they will all get loving new homes.

“If the public could contact our main call centre number on 0300 1234 999 with any information regarding this incident it would be much appreciated. They just need to quote incident 1186.”

Insp Brook said the bag was open when they were found on the afternoon of Monday, July 23, so it was unlikely they had been there long.