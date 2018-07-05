Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
The M62 has been reduced down to one lane due to a major accident.
Three of four lanes are blocked due to a collision involving a van and car on the westbound carriage between junctions 26 for Bradford and 25 for Brighouse. Traffic in the area is building up and motorists should expect delays.
Stay with us for live updates.
25 minute delays
Delays are around 25 minutes, our traffic partners Inrix have advised.
Delays pictured
It’s going to take a wee while for traffic to clear:
Traffic map
Here’s a Google Traffic map showing the delays on the M62 westbound:
Lanes have been cleared
That was quick...
"No injuries"
Miraculously, nobody has been hurt.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.20 to reports of a collision between a van and car, which was blocking lanes one and two of the westbound carriage. There are no injuries and officers are working to recover the vehicles and clear the scene.”
The spokesperson added that the car involved in the accident was side on, although the driver has not been badly injured.
Picture of traffic
Here is the scene at junction 26 - traffic is already looking pretty solid.