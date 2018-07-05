Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.

The M62 has been reduced down to one lane due to a major accident.

Three of four lanes are blocked due to a collision involving a van and car on the westbound carriage between junctions 26 for Bradford and 25 for Brighouse. Traffic in the area is building up and motorists should expect delays.

Stay with us for live updates.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .