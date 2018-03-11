The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three people including a child were taken to hospital after the serious crash at Ainley Top last night.

The boy is thought to have suffered a broken arm in the crash, which happened on the roundabout just after 7pm.

And firefighters had to cut a woman from one of the three vehicles involved in the crash.

Today Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed three people had been injured in the crash and were taken to HRI - two with arm injuries and a third with an eye injury.

A spokeswoman said the fire service’s specialist hazardous area response team, who are specially trained paramedics with equipment for rescuing trapped casualties, was sent to the scene at 7.14pm.

The patients’ injuries were not believed to be traumatic, she said.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called by police to the scene, where they cut the trapped woman, who was aged in her 60s, from one of the cars and left her in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Insp Carlton Young, from West Yorkshire Police, said: “Three vehicles were involved - two cars and a Transit style minbus.

“A child with a possible broken arm was taken to hospital.

“The fire and ambulance services were there and the fire service assisted in getting a female out of a car.

“All vehicles had been recovered and police left the scene around 9.30pm.”

Early eyewitness reports described a dramatic scene, with “bodies in the road” and walking wounded, including children, on the roundabout.

Traffic was left queueing in Halifax Road while emergency services dealt with the incident in the two and a half hour operation.

A witness who saw the scene from the Cedar Court Hotel said: “It looked very dramatic.

“There were three or four ambulances and police cars with part of the roundabout blocked off.

“It looked very serious but the road did not seem to have been completely blocked off as we could get out of the hotel car park and down to town.”

Another eyewitness posted on Facebook: “Really bad accident at Ainley Top roundabout with ambulance and two fire engines in attendance. Just seen helicopter pass over as well.”

And a witness emailed the Examiner saying the van’s front axle had snapped and one of its doors had been torn off.