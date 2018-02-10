Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash shut a Huddersfield man road for a short time this lunchtime.

The accident involving two vehicles happened on Westbourne Road at the junction with Eldon Road at 12.26pm.

Initial reports suggest that three people may have suffered minor injuries with a fourth person left shocked.

The injuries are thought to be to head, chest and stomach.

The road quickly reopened so it is not thought to be a serious incident.

It is understood a blue BMW had gone into the back of another car near to the KFC.

Police are on scene.

Traffic quickly tailed back in both directions in the immediate aftermath of the crash.