Commuters got a taste of drama when a police operation ended in a busy town centre and three men were arrested.

West Yorkshire Police officers decended on the centre of Heckmonwike early yesterday morning (Mon).

Several police vehicles rushed into the centre at the junction of Market Street and High Street and arrested three men shortly after 6am.

The force later confirmed the arrests were in connection with a robbery in Liversedge the day before.

A police spokesperson said: “Three men were arrested following a police stop of a vehicle on Market Street, Heckmondwike, shortly before 6.20am.

“The men, aged 20, 21 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with an offence in Liversedge on Sunday.

“They remain in custody at this time.”