Three men have appeared in court over a smash in which a woman was killed in Dewsbury.

The victim, 55-year-old Hamida Sidat, died from her injuries after being struck near to a supermarket in the town on February 4 last year.

She was hit by a white BMW 420 Coupe under a railway bridge at the junction with Bradford Road and Dewsbury Ring Road at about 10.10am.

The road was closed for four hours, with a section of the nearby Lidl car park also cordoned off.

Three young men have appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in connection with the Batley woman’s death.

Faizal Kadia, 21, of Benny Parr Close in Soothill, Batley, is charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

He spoke only to confirm his personal details, removing a piece of gum from his mouth when asked to stop chewing by District Judge Michael Fanning.

Kadia is also accused of causing Mrs Sidat’s death while driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He is co-accused with two other men of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They are Hamza Fulat, 22, of Town Street in Batley, and Ammaar Gora, 22, of Howard Street in Batley.

All three are alleged to have done this by providing false information as to the true identity of the driver of the BMW involved in the collision.

Fulat faces an additional charge of fraud by false representation by stating that he was the only person using the rental car during its lease.

The men gave no indication of what their pleas to the charges will be.

They were supported in the public gallery by relatives but no members of the victim’s family attended at the Huddersfield court for the brief hearings.

Judge Fanning sent the men to Leeds Crown Court.

They will first appear there on April 17 and were granted unconditional bail.