Three males - one as whom is 15 - have been arrested over suspected firearms offences.

A section of Queens Road in Halifax was cordoned off in the Thrum Hall area this morning (Thurs) between after the three were arrested on suspected firearms possession.

The men, aged 15, 19 and 22, were arrested last night and taken in for questioning.

West Yorkshire Police have said three houses have since been searched in connection with the inquiry.

A spokesperson said: "Three men from Halifax, aged 15, 19 and 22 were arrested on Wednesday evening (September 12) on suspicion of possession of a firearm. They have been taken to a local police station for questioning.

"Three residential properties in Halifax are being searched in connection with this investigation."

Enquiries into the case are ongoing.