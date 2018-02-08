The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three more men have appeared in court after rival armed gangs ran amok through a busy shopping centre.

Kirklees magistrates were today (Thurs) told that fear and panic swept through the Kingsgate Centre during the incident on Saturday afternoon .

And tensions were high at the Huddersfield court, when one member of the public gallery had to be removed due to his disruptive behaviour.

The court heard that frightened shoppers called police when they witnessed 10 to 15 males running with weapons including knives, machetes and batons.

The shopping centre had to be closed due to the chaos started by a chance meeting of two rival gangs, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

Police started getting calls from witnesses at around 3.30pm, magistrates were told.

One of the gang ran through House of Fraser brandishing a machete with a 12 to 18 inch blade, Mr Wills told magistrates.

Three more men appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody charged with violent disorder.

They were Theo Hall, 24, of High Lane in Newsome , McCauley Jackson, 22, of Well Grove in Sheepridge, and Tyrese Cadwell, 18, of Chestnut Street in Deighton.

Jackson faces an addition charge of possession of an offensive weapon, a machete, in public.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted conditional bail.

These conditions include an electronically-monitored curfew at their homes and a ban on associating with each other.

They must not enter Huddersfield town centre or other specified areas of the town except when travelling to court or to see their solicitors.

All were sent to Leeds Crown Court where they will first appear on March 7.

There they will join four other men who appeared at the Huddersfield court yesterday (Weds) over the incident.

They are Thomas Creaghan, 20, of Huddersfield, Troy Wallace, 21, of Dalton, and a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Members of the packed public gallery had to be repeatedly warned after they talked loudly amongst themselves at the back of the courtroom.

The clerk had one man removed from the court by security after warning him numerous times to keep quiet.

His response as he was escorted away was: “This is a free country. Talk to me properly, don’t say ‘get out’ like I’m a dog!”