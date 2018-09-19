The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three young men arrested over a shooting in Huddersfield at the weekend have been released pending further enquiries, West Yorkshire Police say.

The 18-year-olds, all from Huddersfield, were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tues) and questioned over the shooting in Fartown.

Officers made the arrests after two shots were fired from an Audi on Hammond Street on Sunday evening.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in the shooting and was described by his brother as "lucky to be alive", although police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

One of the shots struck him just above the hip but the teen was able to flee to his mother’s house nearby .

A police spokeswoman said this morning: "Three men arrested in connection with a firearms discharge in Hammond Street, Huddersfield, on Sunday, 16 September, have been released under investigation. Enquiries continue."