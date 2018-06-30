Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three of four young men who lost their lives in an early hours road accident in Leeds have been named.

The victims died after what is thought to be a high speed collision with a taxi on the Horsforth section of the outer ring road in the early hours of Saturday.

Four male passengers in a Seat Leon car - aged 18, 19, 19, and 21 - were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two girls - aged 16 and 17 - were also in the car. West Yorkshire Police say the 16-year-old is in a critical condition and the 17-year-old's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The 42-year-old taxi driver is injured but not critical. He had no passengers in his Seat Alhambra people carrier when the vehicles collided at 2.40am.

Mourners visiting the scene have paid tribute to the victims.

Three of them have been named locally as Declan Grove, Matthew Walshaw and Brandon Frew.

Chara Andrews visited the scene to pay his respects to his mates.

“I knew them since I was about 12 years old, we all grew up together,” he said.

“We’ve been through a lot more than I can even remember.

“I feel empty at the moment. I didn’t believe it at first, we didn’t even want to believe it.

“People will be like it’s just lads messing about. But it doesn’t represent them as people.

“We want them to be remembered as the people they were and always will be.”

Speaking about his friend Brandon, Mr Andrews said: "He was just one of the funniest people you've ever met. We had some great laughs together."

Callum Horne, who also knew the men, spoke about his friend Decky Grove.

He said: "He was just the best person, so loving. He didn't have a bad bone in his body."

Speaking about his friend Matthew Walshaw, Mr Andrews: added "He was the youngest of the group, but he was so grown up and such a down to earth guy."

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This is a very tragic incident where four young men have lost their lives and three other people are in hospital with serious injuries.

“The families of those involved are devastated by what has happened and we are doing everything we can to support them at this very difficult time.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and that investigation is still at a very early stage. Early indications are that the Leon was travelling at speed at the time of the collision.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw the circumstances leading up to it. We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the silver Seat Leon being driven in the area at any point prior to the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation."

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell, of Leeds District Police, said: “The deaths of four young people in these circumstances is clearly very tragic and our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by it.

“We don’t underestimate the impact that the deaths of these young people will be having in the community and we would ask that people focus on supporting each other and supporting the police investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 266 of Saturday, June 30.