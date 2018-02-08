Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug has been jailed over his part in a massive brawl outside a Huddersfield town centre restaurant.

Brandon Diskin threw punches and brandished a yellow traffic cone during the melee near to McDonald’s in the early hours of July 1.

Around 20 men were involved in the huge fight - the second in just 24 hours outside the John William Street restaurant during a weekend of violence in the town.

Diskin, 20, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today (Thurs) via a video link from prison.

Police were scrambled to the scene of the 4.20am brawl by the town’s CCTV operatives, prosecutor Bill Astin said.

He told magistrates: “They were tracking a very large scale disturbance outside McDonald’s which Mr Diskin was on the fringes of.

“A punch was thrown at a young male who has not been identified and other people got involved.

“There was quite a lot of fighting going on between various parties and other members of the public were trying to break up and separate them but without success.”

As one man punched another male to the face Diskin, of Dalton Clowes in Dalton, became involved.

Diskin punched the same man - who retreated - and picked up a yellow traffic cone.

He used this to lash out at rmembers of the public before discarding it.

Mr Astin said: “Diskin picks it (the traffic cone) up then runs to the front of the restaurant and throws a punch at the same person.

“They were making headbutting gestures towards each other.”

Diskin was still standing in the doorway of the restaurant when police arrived, acting aggressively and threatening other people.

Mr Astin told magistrates that nobody was seriously injured in the fight and many of those involved had scattered by the time the officers arrived.

A similar episode of violence, again involving a huge group of people, erupted outside the restaurant at the same time the morning after this incident.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that it was difficult to say why the brawl started but his client was not responsible for it.

He told magistrates: “Mr Diskin had been out with friends drinking and afterwards cannot remember a great dal about what had gone on.

“He had a number of injuries, including bruising around his nose and armpit, and doesn’t know how these injuries were caused.

“It’s clear from the CCTV that this incident was ongoing, he was on the fringes and then became involved and threw some punches himself.

“Fortunately nobody required hospital treatment and it appeared to be more of a drunken melee.”

Magistrates jailed Diskin for six weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

Three other men appeared at the Huddersfield court today in connection with the incident.

They were Troy Wallace, 21, of Harpe Inge in Dalton, Tyne Haggarty, 26, of Scottgate Road in Honley, and a 15-year-old boy from Huddersfield who cannot be named for legal reasons.

All three deny violent disorder and face a full day trial at the court on May 21.