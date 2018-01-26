Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A terrified shopkeeper was held at knifepoint as a robber cut the till free and fled.

The 59-year-old man was threatened with a kitchen knife in the armed robbery at Hansa’s off-licence in Dewsbury .

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident last month.

It happened when the robber entered the store on Staincliffe Road at around 7.30pm on Sunday, December 10.

The shopkeeper was threatened with the weapon before the robber grabbed the till and tried to cut the cord attaching it to the counter.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his hand during the ordeal.

The man pictured in the CCTV has been described as 5ft 6in tall with his face covered. He was wearing a high visibility vest over a hooded grey tracksuit top with the hood up.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He stood outside the premises for about 30 minutes before the offence took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170576880.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.