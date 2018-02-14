Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thugs trying to rob a newsagents smashed a brick on the counter when the shopkeeper refused to hand over cash.

The men entered the Local Express store on Common Road in Staincliffe, Batley , at around 7pm last night (Tues) demanding money from the till.

When the shopkeeper refused, one of the men hit a brick on the counter top.

Both suspects then fled empty-handed.

The first man, who was carrying the brick, has been described as 5ft 10in, of average build and was wearing a black Parka with a furry hood, a black scarf covering his face, dark blue jeans and dark trainers. Police say he spoke with an Asian accent.

The second man was 5ft 8in, slim with a black Puffa jacket and a blue hooded top. He also had his face covered with a black scarf and was wearing black trousers and dark trainers.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out by officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180074086 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.