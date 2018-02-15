Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Security staff at a bank in Heckmondwike were threatened with sledgehammers in a raid on Wednesday night.

Would-be robbers targeted the Santander branch on Market Place at around 8.20pm.

It happened when two people armed with the weapons made their way into the premises while a third person sat in a grey Volvo parked outside.

The two inside the bank then threatened on-site security staff demanding money. Staff refused and the pair fled the scene, making off in the getaway car.

Nothing was taken in the raid and nobody was injured.

Police were at the scene of the crime late last night and are now appealing for any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180075832.