Get those sledges ready ... well maybe not going off previous predictions.

But snow and ice is expected in Huddersfield this weekend after the Met Office issued another yellow weather warning for the West Yorkshire region.

They said Sunday will be freezing to three degrees and snow is expected between 6am and 3pm.

And Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens said blizzard type conditions will hit Huddersfield on Saturday with 2-3cm of snow settling on higher ground.

He said there will then be heavy snow showers overnight and temperatures of minus one will result in icy roads.

Paul added: "Sunday is a very cold day with strong westerly winds and frequent heavy wintry showers below 200m and snow showers above giving additional accumulating snow with blizzard type conditions, hail and thunder."

And the cold and wintry showers are set to continue, according to The Weather Channel .

Winds will often pick up to gale force in places bringing significant wind chill. Unsettled conditions will continue for several days before a more settled, but cold period takes charge with harsh overnight frosts.

Long-range forecasts predict an icy blast will send temperatures plunging with the possibility of a Polar Vortex pushing freezing air towards the UK and western Europe in the coming days.

The colder snap could remain for several days with the risk of winds reverting to the east which will bring some very cold blasts.

Snow will be possible when occasional moist air from the Atlantic collides with the bitter air from the east.