After weeks of almost unbroken sunshine, it’s a bit of a shame to see white cloud this morning.

But Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says the sunny weather hasn’t quite done with us yet - we just need to get some thunderstorms out of the way first!

Paul said today’s white cloud should burn away leaving quite a pleasant afternoon today with temperatures of around 21c-22c.

But tomorrow through Thursday and into Friday there is around a 70% chance thunderstorms could hit.

He said: “It’s a lot cooler today because we have got some cloud coming in from the North Sea. That’s what happens in late spring to early summer.

“When the sun gets to work on the cloud we should see a bit more in the way of sunshine after midday.

“Today should be relatively pleasant - 21c to 22c with sunny spells and later, unbroken sunshine.

“The rest of the week we start to come under the influence of thundery low pressure moving up from France.

“From Wednesday to Friday and the weekend it stays warm but there will be a threat of heavy thundery showers, especially into Thursday and Friday.

“There’s a chance later on Wednesday we will get a thundery downpour - they can drop 30mm to 50mm in a couple of hours which is a month’s worth.”

Paul said just 26mm of rain has fallen this month - meaning May is the only month out of the last nine where less than the normal amount has fallen.

He said: “Once we get rid of the thunder we get high pressure, and that should bring fine, warm and even hot conditions into the beginning of June.

“I don’t think the heat and sunshine has done with us yet.”