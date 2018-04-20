Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You’ll still be able to enjoy the unseasonable sunshine this weekend – but you’ll have to get up early on Saturday to do it!

The sun will stick around in Huddersfield throughout today until 11am tomorrow (Saturday) when cloud cover will begin to form, the Weather Channel is forecasting.

By 2pm we can expect to see a few showers, turning heavier by 5pm.

And thunderstorms are expected between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday night.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The rain will continue until around 4am with more thunder and lightning between 10pm and midnight.

Sunday morning will be a cooler, cloudy start, with showers appearing by 10am.

Here’s your hourly forecast for the next 36 hours.

Friday

11am: partly cloudy, 13c

Noon: mostly sunny, 14c

1pm-8pm: sunny, 15c-17c

9pm-midnight: clear, 10c-8c

Saturday

1am-5am: clear, 8c-7c

6am-8am: sunny, 7c-9c

9am-10am: mostly sunny, 11c-13c

11am-1pm: partly cloudy, 13c-17c

2pm-4pm: showers, 18c-19c

5pm: rain, 19c

6pm-8pm: thunderstorms, 18c-16c

9pm: rain, 16c

10pm-11pm: isolated thunderstorms, 15c

Midnight: Showers, 15c

Sunday

1am-3am: showers, 14c

4am: cloudy, 14c

5am-9am: mostly cloudy, 13c-12c

10am: few showers, 12c