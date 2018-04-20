You’ll still be able to enjoy the unseasonable sunshine this weekend – but you’ll have to get up early on Saturday to do it!
The sun will stick around in Huddersfield throughout today until 11am tomorrow (Saturday) when cloud cover will begin to form, the Weather Channel is forecasting.
By 2pm we can expect to see a few showers, turning heavier by 5pm.
And thunderstorms are expected between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday night.
The rain will continue until around 4am with more thunder and lightning between 10pm and midnight.
Sunday morning will be a cooler, cloudy start, with showers appearing by 10am.
Here’s your hourly forecast for the next 36 hours.
Friday
11am: partly cloudy, 13c
Noon: mostly sunny, 14c
1pm-8pm: sunny, 15c-17c
9pm-midnight: clear, 10c-8c
Saturday
1am-5am: clear, 8c-7c
6am-8am: sunny, 7c-9c
9am-10am: mostly sunny, 11c-13c
11am-1pm: partly cloudy, 13c-17c
2pm-4pm: showers, 18c-19c
5pm: rain, 19c
6pm-8pm: thunderstorms, 18c-16c
9pm: rain, 16c
10pm-11pm: isolated thunderstorms, 15c
Midnight: Showers, 15c
Sunday
1am-3am: showers, 14c
4am: cloudy, 14c
5am-9am: mostly cloudy, 13c-12c
10am: few showers, 12c