The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for Huddersfield today.

Rain is expected to start any minute now, with the warning coming into place at 1pm until 10pm tonight.

Thunder and lightning is expected at about 3pm.

The Met Office says: "Heavy showers are expected to form on Monday afternoon.

"Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer."

Despite the warning, the rainfall isn't expected to last long with sunshine predicted to return by 4pm.

It will be warm all day with highs of 21c by 5pm.

The Weather Channel's allergy tracker shows grass pollen is very high today, while tree pollen is moderate, meaning breathing comfort is fair.

Tomorrow should be overcast with highs of 18c in the afternoon.

The Weather Channel predicts a return for showers by 5pm.

The rest of the week is a mixed bag with cloudy weather expected on Wednesday, wind on Thursday and more clouds on Thursday.

Showers are expected on Saturday.