You're feeling the heat but don't leave your washing on the line because we're a few hours away from a proper thunderstorm.

According to The Weather Channel , thunderstorms are set to hit Huddersfield from 6pm.

And they will continue into the night until 12am.

While the dry spell will be broken, albeit temporarily, in may come as some relief to those struggling in today's 27°C heat.

The Met Office's forecast is somewhat drier although it predicts a 60% chance of thunderstorms at 11pm tonight.

For the East of England, from the Scottish borders to just north of the M25, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms and possible flash flooding.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A fine and hot day is expected with plenty of sunny spells. Some cloud is likely to build through the day, with the risk of thunderstorms developing later. Maximum temperature 31 °C.

"Further thundery outbreaks of rain are likely overnight, before gradually, and erratically easing away north during the early hours of Friday. Feeling warm and muggy. Minimum temperature 18 °C."

The Weather Channel hour-by-hour forecast for Huddersfield

3pm — partly cloudy, 27°C

4pm — mostly cloudy, 27°C

5pm — mostly cloudy, 27°C

6pm — thunderstorms, 25°C

7pm — thunderstorms, 24°C

8pm — thunderstorms, 24°C

9pm — scattered thunderstorms, 22°C

10pm — scattered thunderstorms, 21°C

11pm — scattered thunderstorms, 21°C

12am — isolated thunderstorms, 21°C

1am — partly cloudy, 20°C

2am — partly cloudy, 19°C

3am — partly cloudy, 18°C