Thundery showers this evening could bring an end to the summer heatwave.

It will remain hot and hazy, with temperatures approaching 28 to 29°C for the rest of the day, says Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

But cooler, fresher air this evening and overnight could bring showers with possible thunder, Paul says.

He said: "The rest of the day will remain hot and hazy with temperatures up to 28 and 29°C.

"The cold front will come from the west later this evening and overnight bringing fresher air and mixed in with that could be a crack of thunder."

He added: "The heatwave , as we have had it, could be coming to an end tonight."

Over the weekend it will be cooler but with sunny spells and showers, says Paul.

He said "Tomorrow will be much fresher with sunshine and then some heavy showers. There could be some thunder. Temperatures will be around 22°C.

"On Sunday it will be bright and breezy but windy. There will be p lenty of sunshine but also showers ."

Paul added: "There could be gusts of up to 30 and 40mph. Temperatures will be around 20°C."

While there will be cooler weather next week it certainly won't be cold with temperatures in the early 20s.

And it will gradually warm during the second half of the week, Paul said.