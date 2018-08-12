The video will start in 8 Cancel

Grab your umbrellas, folks, thundery downpours are set to hit West Yorkshire today.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning this morning saying that while many areas will remain dry, some heavy downpours will break out this afternoon and evening.

And it says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

The spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closure as well as a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

And for anyone hoping for some respite on Monday forecasters say heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to become more widespread tomorrow afternoon.

Across the country two inches of rainfall is predicted today as the country cools down from higher temperatures earlier this week.

For the rest of the week it’s expected that the Huddersfield area will see a lot more rain and showers with next weekend looking set to be a washout.

But Wednesday and Thursday should see sunny spells.