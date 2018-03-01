The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield has been hit by a wind chill of minus 11deg C today (Thurs) – as the town continues to be pummelled by heavy show showers and bitterly cold winds.

Met Office experts said a yellow warning for snow will in place for the town until at least Saturday.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens reported waking to 35cm of snow in Salendine Nook this morning, adding: “The persistent and heavy snow will slowly become more intermittent this morning (Thurs) but not before another 3-5cm falls with severe drifting and local blizzards with road closures. Winds will gust 30-35mph with drifts a metre deep in places, but mostly 30-50cm.”

It will remain bitterly cold with temperatures of minus 4deg C.

The Met Office said today would remain very cold with scattered heavy snow showers bringing further accumulations throughout the day – with strong easterly winds giving blizzard conditions, drifting and severe wind chill. Snow showers may lessen this afternoon but temperatures will struggle to a maximum of -1c.

Fewer snow showers are forecast for tonight, but winds will remain strong giving a continuing risk of drifting of lying snow with temperatures dropping to minus -5c.

Friday should bring brighter, drier conditions while the bitterly cold easterly winds should start to moderate later in the afternoon with a top temperature of 1dec C.

It will slowly feel less cold over the weekend, with lighter winds and less wind chill, but scattered wintry showers will continue.

The Weather Channel said temperatures of -3c would feel like -11c due to the wind chill effect today with snowfalls easing this afternoon.

