People who want to save Bradley Park golf course are being urged to cough up some cash.

The team behind the club has set up a crowdfunding page to raise money towards the defence of the much loved 18-hole facility.

The public course is at threat after Kirklees Council revealed ambitions to build almost 2,000 homes on the green belt plot, close to the M62.

Club member Gary Ward has now urged not only golfers, but also people who enjoy walking in the area, to support the campaign.

Funding is needed to pay for expert consultants and possibly lawyers.

Writing on the JustGiving page, Gary said: “There is a council proposal to build 1,500+ houses on the land currently occupied by Bradley Park.

“This will result in not only the loss of a very popular golf course enjoyed by many, both local, and a large number of visiting parties.

He continued: “The golf course is the only municipal golf course in Kirklees and as such is fully inclusive, affordable and welcoming.

“Golf is only a small element of the enjoyment gained from the area.

“The green belt area is very popular with many local walkers and visiting groups who enjoy the beautiful scenery and wildlife.

“This includes part of the Kirklees Way.”

Gary also argues the development will have significant impacts on infrastructure and traffic conditions.

People who have donated so far have left messages of support on the JustGiving page.

One wrote: “Thanks to all members of Bradley Park Golf Club who have given so much time and commitment to fighting this development for all of us.”

Another said: “Keep going guys. Doing a great job!”

At the time of writing, the JustGiving page had reached £275 of its £5,000 target.

To support the appeal visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savebradleypark