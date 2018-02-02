Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time is running out to make your nominations for this year’s Examiner community awards.

The glittering ceremony will be staged at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, May 24, hosted by ITN newsreader Nina Hossain, who comes from Huddersfield.

But before then we judge the entries, draw up a shortlist in each category and then taken photos and interview the finalists to profile them in the run-up the awards evening.

The deadline is February 16.

Examiner editor Wayne Ankers said: “These will be our 19th annual awards. I saw the awards for the first time last year and was absolutely blown away by the experience. Anyone who has attended them over the years will tell you what an amazing night it is for everyone involved.

“It never ceases to amaze us the lengths people will go to support charities, carry out vital community work, show immense kindness to the old, disabled and vulnerable and achieve what is often seemingly impossible against all the odds.

“Then there is the town’s sporting prowess along with its phenomenal reputation for music and the arts.

“It’s not so much about who walks away with the trophy at the end of the evening. The awards are a tremendous way to showcase what is great about our circulation area, and anyone shortlisted will be guaranteed publicity which can massively boost their charity, good cause or sports team.

“It only takes a few minutes to nominate so please take the time to nominate someone to give them the recognition they deserve.”

The judges decide the winner of the final award, the Achievement Award, although readers are welcome to send in suggestions.

The executive sponsor for the event for the fifth year running is Huddersfield company Syngenta.

Its community relations manager Carl Sykes said “I have been involved with the Examiner Community Awards for five years now and I am always humbled by the unrelenting dedication and compassion illustrated in the nominee applications year on year. The awards themselves shine a light on that dedication and extend much deserved applause to the heroes in our community.”

He added: ”For our part Syngenta continues to invest in its apprenticeship programme, providing employment opportunities for local people and we remain committed to keeping professional and skilled manufacturing jobs in Kirklees for many years to come. We aim to be a trusted partner in everything we do and The Examiner Community Awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the achievements of people who give so much and ask for nothing in return.

“We work very hard to stay in touch with our local community and get involved wherever we can. Syngenta in Huddersfield recently opened a Community Science Lab for local schools and we are active in our community through our Employees Community Gift Scheme and our annual Connecting Communities events. We appeal to all community groups to nominate the people that they believe deserve recognition as champions in our communities.”

Finalists will be notified in March and you’ll be able to read all about them in the Examiner in May in the run-up to the awards.

For an entry form visit the website www.examinercommunityawards.co.uk , email awards@examiner.co.uk or call 01484 437702

Here are the categories:

Friend of the Year

Do you have a friend who is always there when you need them? The friend of the year could be your neighbour, best friend, a colleague or relative, or someone who supports you.

Courage Award

The courage award will be made to anyone who has shown outstanding bravery, which may range from a single heroic act through to battling against disability, illness or adversity.

Emergency Services Personality

Do you know a local 999 hero? This person should be someone who has given service beyond the call of duty, shown extreme courage at an incident, or dedicated a lifetime of service to their community.

Services to the Community Award

Do you know someone who has made a difference to your community? They may provide a much-needed service or made your area a safer place to live. Whatever their achievement it will have had a positive effect on your community. This award is open to groups or individuals.

Young Personality sponsored by Simply Biz

Do you know a special young person who deserves to be recognised? If you have a friend or family member who has shown bravery and courage, carried out a heroic act, achieved success against all the odds or dedicated themselves to a good cause, then nominate them for this award.

Sports Personality

We are looking for Huddersfield’s outstanding sports personalities. The winner could be a household name that put Huddersfield on the sporting map or someone relatively unknown who is totally dedicated to their sport.

Sports Team of the Year sponsored by Longley Park Kia

Are you part of or do you manage a sports team that has achieved great things? The sports team of the year will be awarded to the team which has achieved outstanding long-term success, shown amazing improvement or beaten all the odds.

Arts Award

We are looking for those talented groups or individual performers or artists who demonstrate what a creative and artistic place our town is.

Services to Charity sponsored by The One17 Charitable Trust

Has someone you know dedicated themselves tirelessly to a charity? They may be someone who has raised a large amount of money, generated awareness for a cause or has been a selfless voluntary worker for a number of years. This award is open to groups or individuals.

Community Group of the Year sponsored by Bramleys

This award will honour the group that exemplifies what can be achieved when people work together with creativity and commitment to address the challenges they see around them or to seize the opportunity to do something differently in their local area.

Community Project of the Year sponsored by Ramsdens Solicitors

Have you worked on or been a part of a community project that deserves wider recognition? You may have tidied up your local area or set up a project to provide support for local residents.

Community Event of the year sponsored by Cummins Turbo Technologies

This is your chance to shout about your favourite event in Kirklees or the parts of Calderdale we cover such as Elland and Brighouse. This may be a regular event that you never miss or a one-off event enjoyed by the whole community.

Achievement Award sponsored by Syngenta

The winner of the Achievement Award will be selected by our panel of judges and will be a person who has shown an outstanding contribution to Huddersfield by significantly enhancing the town’s reputation. If you would like to make a suggestion, please let us know.