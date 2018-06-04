Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following a period of unprecedented misery and upset for thousands of rail users the Examiner today joins regional press across the north in making a unique united stand to say ‘enough is enough’.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has blamed everyone bar himself for the chaos and confusion that has hit Northern Rail.

We and our colleagues across the industry today, on behalf of the millions of people who are proud to call the North home, table a vote of no confidence in the Transport Secretary.

Our unprecedented show of unity by dozens of titles including The Yorkshire Evening Post, the Manchester Evening News, and the Hull Daily Mail is in direct response to the inequality of transport funding for the North and the government’s failure to understand the severity of the North’s plight from its London bubble.

The joint action has been triggered by the shocking disruption suffered by hundreds of thousands of passengers since new timetables were introduced on the Northern network a fortnight ago.

It has led to more than 40 services from Huddersfield being cancelled and more than 130 services having carriage reductions.

In Leeds and Manchester - where hundreds of Huddersfield people commute to daily for work - more than 2,000 services have been affected by cancellations of a reduction of carriages.

With passengers bracing themselves for further weeks of delays, and cancelled services, as a result of these cack-handed changes that have resulted in a temporary timetable being drafted in, the credibility of the Northern Powerhouse has taken another massive blow.

The Powerhouse focus was meant to improve public transport between the North’s major cities in order to transform the future economic prospects of this region.

We therefore say to Prime Minister Theresa May that if she does not intervene now, she serves a clear message that this government does not truly serve the North.

We ask the Prime Minister to:

summon transport chiefs, and business leaders, to 10 Downing Street this week for an emergency summit to devise an action plan to get this region moving again;

announce a special compensation scheme for those passengers most affected by the delays and disruption;

give Transport for the North the necessary policy and financial powers so it can have full oversight of all local, suburban and regional services and work in tandem with Network Rail. It is clear our railways cannot be cared for properly from London;

commit the Government to a full and fundamental review of rail franchising – the Northern fiasco is yet another example of a franchisee over-promising and under-delivering;

demonstrate a commitment to fair transport funding for the North, with a pledge that the planned high-speed line across the Pennines - NPR - is an equal priority to Crossrail II in London.

As reported in the Examiner the inconvenience suffered by passengers from top business executives to commuters, jobseekers, students, tourists and many others is incalculable.

Unlike London and the South East, this region’s transport infrastructure has been under-funded by successive governments and the North simply cannot sit and wait for the completion of HS2 and better links to and from London.

If we are to make a greater contribution to the prosperity of the whole country, we need a transport network fit for the 21st century with improved east-west connections and the North’s great cities linked by the quantity and quality of services being introduced on London’s state-of-the-art Crossrail line.

This needs to be Mrs May’s number one transport policy – Chris Grayling’s promises are, frankly, worthless because he’s so bereft of credibility across the region – and she needs to take action now and show she’s on the side of the people of Huddersfield and the north who use the region’s railways each day.

Rest assured, the Examiner along with other media in the North, will not ease up until it is satisfied with the answers provided by Mrs May and her Government’s level of commitment to the North.

Over to you, Prime Minister.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF WHAT IT IS LIKE ON TRAIN SERVICES THIS MORNING AS WE STEP UP OUR PRESSURE ON THE GOVERNMENT FROM 7AM TOMORROW