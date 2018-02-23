Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don Giovanni – Opera North

Grand Theatre, Leeds

By Ron Simpson

**** (4 stars)

Alessandro Talevi’s production of Don Giovanni for Opera North, first staged in 2012, will never be a definitive version of the opera, but it is a hugely entertaining evening, full of wit, imagination, colourful performances and total respect for the music.

His concept of Don Giovanni as a time-traveller, mostly between the 1890s and the 1950s, adds little, except to give Madeleine Boyd the chance to create some gloriously outlandish costumes. However, it does nothing to disturb the narrative flow and Talevi secures great interaction between the characters.

Mozart and his librettist Lorenzo da Ponte described the opera as a “dramma giocoso”, a jolly drama – and you can see their point with a buffo servant, comic songs and outrageous deceptions, but, on the other hand, ladies suffering almightily from love and a supernatural visitor sending the main character to Hell. Though the arias of love and pain are given full emotional loading, Talevi and Opera North are generally stronger on the “giacoso” than the “dramma” – you are hardly likely to see a funnier Don Giovanni.

In the expert hands of William Dazeley and John Savournin, Don Giovanni and his servant Leporello become an irresistible double act, sometimes more like a couple of song and dance men. Dazeley is not the most romantic or menacing of Dons, but his legato singing has the necessary charm and his sardonic detachment perfectly suits the tone of the production. Savournin, a natural comedian, particularly savours the famous Catalogue Aria and finds humour is every situation, even those that terrify his character.

This production is a triumph of young singers from the British Isles. Alongside Elizabeth Atherton, returning as Donna Elvira and making the most of her dramatic opening aria, the young Irish soprano Jennifer Davis (Donna Anna) and Liverpudlian Kathryn Rudge (Zerlina) make a strong impression vocally.

Rudge also proves to be a real stage animal in her exchanges with the Don and the hapless Masetto, ably played by Opera North chorister Ross McInroy. Donna Anna’s lover, Don Ottavio, has little to do but sing well which another chorus member, Nicholas Watts, does despite losing the aria, Il Mio Tesoro. James Platt (Il Commendatore) looks as imposing as he sounds.

Christoph Altstaedt’s spry conducting adds to the joy of the evening and there are some notable contributions in the pit, such as Annette Saunders’ fortepiano continuo and the beautiful wind-band playing during Don Giovanni’s final meal.

Don Giovanni plays Leeds Grand on February 23, March 1 and 3, before touring to the Lowry, Salford (March 7 and 9).