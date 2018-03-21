Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This tiny lizard is recovering after journeying around 6,000 miles from Costa Rica to West Yorkshire in a bunch of bananas.

The one-inch-long animal – known as an anole – was found in an unnamed warehouse in West Yorkshire – dehydrated and underweight after the big trip.

It is now recovering at the Reptilia Rescue Centre at Ossett and, once it has recovered, will be up for adoption.

A spokesman for the centre said: “We are going to look after it and put it up for adoption.

“It’s travelled around 6,000 miles on a shipment. They are pretty hardy creatures and it probably found some fruit flies to eat. It’s quite common for these animals to appear in shipments or to be brought back in people’s suitcases.”

The rescue centre can be contacted through its Facebook page.