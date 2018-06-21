Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield will have just over 17 hours of daylight today - on the longest day of the year.

The sun rose at 4.37am this morning and will set at 9.41pm tonight on the Summer Solstice.

'What is the Summer Solstice?'

The summer solstice, which takes place in mid-June in the Northern Hemisphere, is the moment when the sun reaches its highest point.

This year, today marks the Summer Solstice 2018 (June 21).

And on the flip side of things, the Winter Solstice is when the noon sun is at the lowest, and that will fall on December 21.

Will we be getting a taste of of summer?

The longest day of the year is set to spark a run of hot weather that will see temperatures burst 30C and bring a heatwave lasting at least ten days.

Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens tweeted: "Tonight just a chilly 6c with clear spells. For the next 14 days it's all about a building high pressure with good spells of increasingly hot sunshine from Sunday onwards with 28c-30c possible by Wed/Thurs as summer chills turns into a Huddersfield summer heatwave by next week that will last at least 7-10 days & a good possibility much longer with just the odd storm."

'When is Midsummers Day?'

Midsummers Day is the term given to the middle of the summer - which will fall on Sunday 24 June this year. It happens after the longest day of the year.