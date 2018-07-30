Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plea for help against the hell of human trafficking will be made today (Monday) by the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire.

Mark Burns-Williamson, who created and chairs the National Anti-Trafficking and Modern Slavery Network, is marking World Day Against Human Trafficking by asking for the public’s help.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “World Day Against Human Trafficking is an annual event and a real opportunity to raise awareness of human trafficking and modern slavery.

“One of our best tools in the fight against human traffickers are our communities. We need our communities to report any suspicions, no matter how small, to the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700 or to the police.

“It can be an easy crime to overlook, it’s nice to get a cheaper price on goods and services, but it’s so important to stop and think about the human cost. Why is this product so cheap? Why does the member of staff look so tired? Why are their clothes so dirty?

“It’s also a common misconception that people who have been trafficked can just walk away.

“Victims often don’t speak English, they have their passports, money and other documents taken away from them, and if they even think about leaving they have the constant threat of physical violence, and even worse, very real threats on their families back home.”