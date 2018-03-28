Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today’s Google Doodle is a tribute to our fair county, the amazing Yorkshire Pudding and its inventor.

The Google image above the search box is a nod to inventor of the Yorkshire Pudding, Hannah Glasse.

She has been honoured with a Google Doodle to mark her 310th birthday.

Yorkshire Puddings, a Sunday lunch staple, is synonymous with our county and we have Glasse to thank for creating them.

The cook, born on March 28, 1708, was one of the most prominent English cooks and authors of the 18th century.

She was responsible for one of the first cookbooks written to help people from all backgrounds and classes learn how to create tasty dishes.

The Art of Cookery was written in a simple, conversational style, accessible for any English speaker and reader.

It featured a whopping 972 recipes, from pudding to soups and special Lent recipes, as well as advice on how to prepare food for the sick, reports the Mirror.

To celebrate Glasses’ achievements, today’s Google Doodle shows the cook taking a fresh batch of Yorkshire puddings out of the oven.

Hannah, we salute you and your brilliant Yorkshire Puddings - now pass the gravy!