A Huddersfield nightclub has become the first venue in town to install a ‘knife arch’ in a bid to catch people carrying weapons.

Tokyo has purchased a £24,000 airport style metal detector after a number of stabbings inside its premises.

This week club bosses said they were “sick and tired of idiots” spoiling nights out for others and they vowed to root out anyone bringing knives into the venue.

Today (Wed), they have installed the metal detector to scan people coming in for tonight’s screening of the England v Croatia World Cup Semi Final.

It is still incredibly rare for bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues to have metal detectors.

In Leeds only the First Direct Arena has them at this time.

The controversial Gatecrasher nightclub in Leeds was forced to use one during 2011 after a number of stabbings. The venue has now closed.

Tokyo has brought in the new security measure amid the threat of it being shut down after West Yorkshire Police requested a licence review following a stabbing on the dancefloor.

In a bid to save the business, club bosses have splashed out on a host of security upgrades.

The metal detector will be used on Wednesdays, Friday and Saturday nights from now on, providing the club keeps its licence at a crunch council meeting on Monday.

A state-of-the-art CCTV system has been installed at a cost of £3,800 and £1,500 has been spent on securing the rear of the building with higher fencing after people started sneaking in.

Anyone that triggers the metal detector at the gates of the Queen Street premises will be subject to a full body search if they want to get in.

The club has also claimed it is willing to pay West Yorkshire Police for its own police officer who would patrol Queen Street on behalf of the club and will be using “undercover covert spotters” to keep an eye out for any trouble that is brewing.

Paul Sinclair, Tokyo’s manager, said: “We’ve set up the metal detectors on the front door so we can make the venue safer for customers coming in.

“Each person will be scanned as they enter and searched and patted down.

“We’ve also got 32 new high definition cameras that can all zoom.”