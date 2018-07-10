Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses at a nightclub worried it may be shut down have vowed to root out all the “idiots” who come through the doors intent on causing trouble.

The Examiner revealed yesterday that Tokyo is fighting to stay open after police began a move to close it.

Licensing officers at West Yorkshire Police have launched procedures with Kirklees Council to have Tokyo’s licence suspended following a stabbing on the dancefloor in June, a glassing in May and other knife related incidents over the past few years.

On Monday, Kirklees Council’s licensing panel will rule whether the venue can continue to trade.

A police report to the panel stated that on June 21 a customer was stabbed multiple times by an underage boy. Images of the wounds, submitted with the police report, appear to show the victim was stabbed in the hip and the face.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

Ahead of the crunch meeting, Tokyo chiefs have said they will drive out the troublemakers with tough new security measures ranging from a new control room, CCTV and a determination to detain anyone they catch with a knife until the police arrive.

A spokesperson for Tokyo told the Examiner: “We are sick and tired of the smallest fraction of the minority of idiots ruining Huddersfield for the vast majority of good people who just want a great safe night out.

“We are working closely with WY Police using town centre CCTV linking and Huddersfield Pubwatch to drive these troublemakers from the town centre.

“Tokyo is by some distance Huddersfield’s largest nightclub – we welcome over 160,000 guests per year. Sadly, with such numbers, one or two idiots go on to ruin things for the vast majority of people who come here for a great experience.

“On June 21 an incident on the dancefloor left a customer with a small stab wound from either a key or small pocket knife .

“We have seen a significant increase in knife crime around Huddersfield over the last 12 months and, for us, this was the final straw.

“Clubbers come to us expecting a great safe night out so we have taken decisive steps to ensure we drive out these few idiots intent on carrying knifes in the town centre .

“What legitimate reason can anyone have for carrying a knife?

“We have installed over £25,000 of airport style walk through metal detector arches, a fully enhanced digital CCTV control room with digital HD number plate and facial recognition. We’ve also enhanced security rotating.

“The message we wish to give out is – if you’re intent on carrying a knife in Huddersfield we will catch you on entry, we will detain you for arrest and ask police to issue the maximum available sentence (which for a knife is a custodial sentence).

“Huddersfield was once an amazing night out, and we are intent on making it so again. We won’t let these few idiots ruin the party for the vast majority who have a great trouble free time in Huddersfield.

“Enhanced searches will mean good customers have slightly longer to queue to gain entry, but with the surety of Huddersfield’s safest night out.

“These incidents by proportion of admissions are incredibly low but zero is the number we need and we are working tirelessly to deliver that.”