Tories in Kirklees have roundly condemned a Brexit debate scheduled for tonight’s (Wed) full council meeting in Huddersfield Town Hall.

Group leader Clr David Hall said the motion, tabled by Green and Liberal Democrat colleagues, is a national matter that local councillors cannot affect.

He has described the intention to debate the motion as “a waste of time and money.”

The crux of the motion, which has been submitted in the names of Green leader Andrew Cooper and Lib Dem leader John Lawson, reads: “Ask the Mayor and Party Group Leaders to write to our local MPs expressing their views and asking our MPs to support a final say on the Brexit deal.”

They have called it part of the democratic process.

But Clr Hall has poured scorn on the notion of a debate, describing it as an issue that councillors can’t affect, and as a matter that is nothing to do with Kirklees’ day-to-day business or what councillors were elected to do.

Pre-empting the debate he dismissed his political rivals as “minority pressure groups” and accused them of “grandstanding on national issues they can’t affect.”

He said: “I feel strongly that Brexit is not an issue that this council should be debating, and I have made my views known to senior officers that I don’t believe this matter should have even made it onto the council meeting agenda.

“There is nothing Kirklees, as a council, can do to influence this.

“Residents rightly expect their councillors to concentrate their efforts on sorting out local issues both in their wards and across the borough, and not to be looking at national and international issues.

“Brexit is a personal view and rightly so. For individuals who opposed the original referendum to now demand a second one because they didn’t like the result is simply hypocritical nonsense.”

Lib Dem Group leader Clr Lawson responded: “It’s in our gift to write to our MPs and ask them to advocate for us and speak on behalf of the people of Kirklees.

“This is not about the rights and wrongs of Brexit. This is about which way next.

“We need to open this back up to the democratic process.”

Green leader Clr Cooper said: “It’s about democracy.

“Democracy didn’t stop when they had the last vote. We now have an idea of what the deal might be and to want to be able to give people their say.

“People are more informed about Brexit and what it’s about then before the last referendum.”