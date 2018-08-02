Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Total Fitness's pool was discoloured due to a blockage in the drainage system, not algae, the gym has said.

Yesterday a swimmer at the Waterloo centre said the pool water had turned green , saying it looked like a 'pond of algae'.

However Total Fitness has confirmed the discolouration was due to tree debris blocking part of the drainage network, and the pool was not and has never been infested with algae.

A spokesperson said: "Part of our drainage network had become blocked due to tree debris causing water to back up. This resulted in the pool pumps temporarily tripping out and the consequent change in appearance of the water.

"At Total Fitness we pride ourselves on the condition of our water and regularly undertake microbiological testing to ensure we maintain the highest level of water quality.

"As a precaution and to ensure the utmost levels of care and safety to our members, we have chosen to keep our pools closed until we are satisfied that the water quality has returned to the level prior to this uncontrollable incident.

"We’d like to thank our members for their patience in this matter and categorically confirm that there is currently or never been any algae infestation at Total Fitness Huddersfield.”