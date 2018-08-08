Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Total Fitness has said its pools will be closed for up to three weeks for repair work to be carried out.

Last week customers complained the water had gone green which looked like algae - but the gym said the pool was not and had never been infested with algae, and the discolouration was due to tree debris blocking part of the drainage network.

Since then the pools have remained closed, and yesterday gym members received an email stating both pools would need to be relined.

“Today a spokesperson said the tree debris had caused damage to the liners which would need to be repaired.

He said: “The blocked drainage due to the tree debris caused the water to back up, creating increased pressure and subsequent deformity of the pool liners.

As a company that prides itself on providing the highest levels of safety for members, we have taken the decision to replace the entire liner rather than repairing.

“This work may take up to three weeks but we hope to complete the works much sooner.

“In the interim, Huddersfield members can use all the facilities at the neighbouring club (Wakefield) or any of the other clubs within the estate.

“All other facilities within the Huddersfield club are open. We appreciate this is far from ideal for our members and we’d like to thank our members for their patience on this matter.”

Last week the spokesman stressed: “We categorically confirm that there is currently or never been any algae infestation at Total Fitness Huddersfield.”