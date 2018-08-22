Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People attending the funeral of a much-loved gran killed in a car smash have been asked to pay a poignant tribute – with a single flower.

Mum-of-two Wendie McDonald was tragically killed in a crash under the railway bridge on Cooper Bridge Road, off the A62 Leeds Road, near Mirfield, on Saturday, August 11.

The 78-year-old was travelling with her husband Steven in their purple Peugeot on the Saturday morning when their car was in collision with a black Audi S5. Mrs McDonald, who leaves a son Stuart and a daughter Gaynor, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later.

Mr McDonald, 60, was also taken to hospital but suffered only minor injuries.

(Image: Facebook/Stephanie Lomax)

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and later released by police under investigation.

Mrs McDonald’s family have now released details about the funeral at the end of this month, and have asked people to bring a single bloom. Mrs McDonald was said to love flowers.

A funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium in Elland on Friday, August 31, at 3pm. A wake to celebrate her life will be held afterwards at Casa Brighouse.

Mrs McDonald’s granddaughter Stephanie Lomax said: “Let’s all get together and make my nan have the biggest and best send off possible.

“In memory of Nan, please bring a flower for her as she loved flowers. Everybody is welcome.”