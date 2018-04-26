Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thugs that attack 999 workers will get harsher treatment from the courts, if a new law is supported by Parliament this week.

The so-called "Protect the Protectors Bill' will come before the House of Commons on Friday in a bid to clamp down on those who attack police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews.

The bill, led by Halifax MP Holly Lynch, the daughter of a retired police officer, comes amid reports of more than 1,700 assaults against West Yorkshire Police officers in 2017, over 800 incidents against Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff and about 100 attacks on firefighters.

It is hoped the bill could lead to a law that hands out stricter sentences to those who assault blue light services - up to a maximum of 12 months in prison.

Efforts to make a law that punish those who spit at emergency service workers are also being included.

Trade union, the GMB, is pushing for sexual assault to be included after hearing that sexual assaults on ambulance staff have increased by 211% over five years

John Roberts, Chief Fire Officer of West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "[Our emergency crews] are pelted with stones and sometimes bricks, and over the bonfire period we see mindless people using fireworks as weapons against them – it is disgusting behaviour and it needs to stop.

"We hope that with the support of parliament the emergency services can be better protected against acts of mindless violence towards them and we hope MPs and the general public will give this bill their full backing."

Chief Constable Dee Collins, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "You join the police force to protect others from harm but unfortunately we are increasingly seeing frontline officers and staff subjected to violent attacks as they work to keep our communities safe.

"It is estimated that nationally a police officer is assaulted every four minutes. This is simply unacceptable. Being spat at, wrestled, hit and kicked should not be part of the day job.

"The uniform shouldn’t be seen as a reason to attack someone but, quite the opposite, it should be a reason not to."

Yorkshire paramedic Richard Bentley has spoken to the media about being bitten, spat at and threatened with a knife while trying to save lives.

Stephen Segasby, Deputy Director of Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: "Everyone working in the emergency services does a difficult job, often in challenging circumstances.

"Physical and verbal abuse against any member of staff is completely unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to prevent this.

"We actively encourage staff to report all incidents of violent and aggressive behaviour and this includes any aspects of abuse, however minor. Action will be taken against anyone who attacks our staff."

What the Bill proposes introduce a new triable either way offence of assault or battery committed against an emergency worker, with a maximum penalty of a 12 month prison sentence when tried in the Crown court

introduce a statutory aggravating factor for the courts to consider when sentencing certain assaults against emergency workers

enable bodily samples to be taken from persons suspected of offences against emergency workers which may pose a risk of the transmission of an infectious disease

However, West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson believes the Bill should go further to include stricter penalties for sexual assaults on crews.

He said: "The brave women and men who keep us all safe and protect us from harm, must be able to work in safety themselves; those who cause them harm must be deterred and punished accordingly.

"However, we are now disappointed to learn that the Bill does not include sexual assault in the list of offences that would be covered by the proposed legislation. This omission is particularly shocking, given the huge push that has taken place over recent years, both nationally and globally, to rid workplaces of sexual harassment and assault.

"Therefore, we are writing to express our support for the amendment tabled by Holly Lynch MP and Chris Bryant MP, for sexual assault to be added to the list of assaults in the Bill."