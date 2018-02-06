The video will start in 8 Cancel

Volunteers are needed to help make the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire the best race yet.

Welcome to Yorkshire is staging the cycle race from May 3-6 and they’re on the lookout for a record number of Tour Makers.

Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire is going to be the biggest and best one yet and we’re looking forward to welcoming a record number of Tour Makers onto our team.

“Tour Makers play an absolutely vital role in helping the Tour de Yorkshire run as smoothly as it does.

“We’re grateful to every single one of them for the tremendous work they do and their attitude and enthusiasm is second to none.

“It’s quick and easy to register your interest and the training days provide an ideal opportunity to learn some new skills and find out everything you need to know.”

Tour Makers are passionate and reliable volunteers who are deployed along the race route to provide a warm welcome to the millions of fans who watch the action in person.

They also offer a point of contact for people wanting logistical information and ensure the event passes off as smoothly and safely as possible.

With the men’s race being expanded from three stages to four in 2018, and the women’s race doubling in size from one day to two, Welcome to Yorkshire has no less than 1,800 spaces up for grabs.

If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a Tour Maker, register your interest at letouryorkshire.com/tourmakers before Friday 23 February.

Details will then be provided on the five training sessions being held across the county.

The sessions give Tour Makers all the information they need about the event, tutoring on their specific roles, and an introduction to crowd management.

Official Tour Maker uniforms will also be provided at all sessions.

The Tour de Yorkshire was launched in 2015 as a legacy of the 2014 Grand Départ. It is organised by Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation.

Up to 2.2 million spectators lined the route for the 2017 edition, up from 2 million in 2016.