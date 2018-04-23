Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop banned from selling alcohol after illegal tobacco was found is making another bid for a licence to sell beer, wine and spirits.

But a local councillor has objected to Nzar Jabar Kadir’s plan for the Wisla Supermarket on John William Street in Huddersfield.

Clr Julie Stewart Turner has cited a mass of criminal activity in the area of Huddersfield town centre near the store and fears further alcohol sales will exacerbate the problem.

In a new licensing bid, Mr Kadir says: “We have noted the prevalent issue regarding the sale and supply of illicit tobacco problems.

“We have researched the history of the premises and are extremely cognisant of the fact that previous premises licences have been revoked after breaches of conditions, especially around the sale and supply of illicit tobacco products.”

They say they’ll step up monitoring in a bid to win a premises licence to sell alcohol once again.

But Clr Stewart Turner, a Newsome Green councillor whose constituency covers the town centre, has lodged an objection.

She says: “On John William Street alone over the last six months (there has been) 11 violence with injury incidents, 12 violence without injury incidents, five drunk and disorderly incidents – the latter two at peak times of 11pm and midnight.

“I’m concerned that off licence sales on John William Street at this time would increase the risk of further incidents.”

Further statistics show 52 criminal damage incidents in and around the area of John William Street in the last six months.

Members of Kirklees Licensing Panel will consider the application at a meeting this Friday.

It comes months after a police operation uncovered fake tobacco being sold at the Wisla.

A police sting at the shop found 16,280 non-duty paid cigarettes and 11 packs of rolling tobacco in hidden compartments at two places in the premises.

Some £12,000 in cash was found in the shop safe, which was seized by police as potential proceeds of crime.

Even though the illicit trade being plied was tobacco, it was alcohol it was banned from selling by Kirklees Licensing Panel.

And in 2011 the same store was stripped of its licence after untaxed alcohol and tobacco was found to be being sold there.