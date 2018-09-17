Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Should fans mind their language - or is swearing inevitable during football matches?

Fans of Huddersfield Town have been having their say on the issue of profanity after a dad wrote to club director Sean Jarvis about "appalling" language he had witnessed.

The dad, who has not been named, said he was thinking of handing back his season card because of the crude language.

In a letter made to Mr Jarvis, the dad said: "The one thing I wanted to write about (and I am not entirely sure what can be done or whether it is possible) is the language.

"We sit surrounded by so many other young children and sit on the front row at the half way line.

"We have noticed this year how bad it is as parents and yesterday was appalling. It isn't just at times of tension but consistent use of bad language that we are trying to shield the kids from.

"At three games I am thinking whether to hand my season card back in and not bring the kids to a place that they love to see a team that they love."

"We have had that conversation today and I am thinking about the right thing."

Mr Jarvis added: "Let's collectively try and cut it out (especially around children)."

Town fans chipped in with their own views when the Examiner canvassed opinion.

James Chisem, of Huddersfield Town Supporters' Association, said: "Swearing and colourful metaphors have always been part of terrace culture, and they likely always will be.

"So long as people don't cross the line into hate speech, there's very little that can be done.

"I would advise anyone with children who is concerned about this issue to consider moving to the Fantastic Media Stand Lower, where bad language is not tolerated."

On Twitter, Arron Far said: "End of the day it's football...emotions run high and it's hard to control what comes out of your mouth. We have a family stand for a reason."

Craig Stevanto, who said swearing was a "fact of life" at football matches, added: "If you're at a football match, you should expect to hear swearing, be it at the officials, opposition players or whoever.

"To expect there to be no swearing at a match is daft. Kids will hear the same words (and worse) in the school playground on a Monday morning."

Craig Wilkins tweeted: "It's a football ground not a nursery - bad enough with them clappers."

And Malcolm Cliff said he didn't like to hear swear words directed at the referee as it was "time fans showed respect to the officials."

And Town fan 'Bluedogs' tweeted: "It's all part and parcel of growing up."